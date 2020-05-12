Despite caution in international markets, the dollar retreated against other strong currencies, with the exception of the pound, amid market expectations for a speech by the Federal Reserve Chairman (Fed, the central bank), Jerome Powell, on Wednesday , 12, in which the central banker can comment on negative interest rates.

In the late afternoon in New York, the dollar fell to 107.20 yen, while the euro advanced to $ 1.0852 and the pound to $ 1.2283. The DXY index, which measures the variation of the American currency against a basket of six rivals, recorded a 0.30% fall to 99.933 points.

“The big focus of the dollar tomorrow (13) will be the economic update of the Federal Reserve chairman, Powell”, says the managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, Kathy Lien. Today, despite caution abroad, investors have not sought the American currency as much. “Investors are also eager to hear Powell’s opinion on negative rates,” says Lien.

Last week, the futures market started pricing negative rates in the US in 2021. Several officials of the American monetary authority, however, have minimized the possibility, which has the potential to weaken the dollar. “Negative interest is not a good option for the United States,” said James Bullard, chairman of the St. Louis district of the Fed today.

In the view of market analyst Joe Manimbo, of the American bank Western Union, the fact that the US consumer price index (CPI) decreased by 0.8% in April compared to March, a historic record, raises concerns on the effects of deflation and could put pressure on the Fed to keep interest rates low for longer, as well as boosting the discussion about negative rates.

With caution abroad, in the face of fears of a second wave of covid-19 infections and amid increased tension between the U.S. and China, the dollar strengthened against some emerging and commodity-linked currencies. In the late afternoon in New York, the American currency rose 24.2671 Mexican pesos and 67.4829 Argentine pesos, but fell to 18.4118 South African rand.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.