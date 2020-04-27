The dollar weakened compared to rivals on Monday, 27, on a day of less risk aversion due to the prospects for the reopening of several economies on the planet, in the wake of the coronavirus deceleration.

In the late afternoon in New York, the dollar fell to 107.26 yen, while the euro advanced to $ 1.0832 and the pound rose to $ 1.2430. The DXY index, which measures the variation of the American currency against a basket of six strong rivals, had a fall of 0.30%, to 100,081 points.

Over the weekend, Spain, Italy, France and several American states, including New York, announced plans to relax the social disengagement measures imposed due to covid-19, which, according to BBH, improved investors’ spirits and put pressure on the currency of the United States. “We remain constructive in relation to the dollar, but we recognize that there is room for short-term losses with movements in the feeling of risk”, evaluates the bank, in a report sent to customers.

BK Asset Management director Kathy Lien recommends caution in the coming days, as the European Central Bank (ECB) and Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) release monetary policy decisions this week. “The question of whether the euro and the dollar will be impacted this week will depend on whether these central banks will take more action, what steps they can take and how big the contraction is expected for the second quarter, the second half and 2020”, points out.

Among commodity-linked currencies, the dollar fell to 1.4035 Canadian dollars, 24.75849 Mexican pesos and 74.402 Russian rubles, even though oil has recorded heavy losses. Among other emerging markets, the US currency rose to 66.4920 Argentine pesos, after the Argentine government extended the quarantine until May 10.

