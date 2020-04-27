The dollar fell on Monday, 27, following the prevailing devaluation abroad amid the rise of the stock markets in the face of investor optimism with the soon reopening of some European countries and American states. At 9:52 am, the American currency fell 1.01%, quoted at R $ 5.6040.

The decline in the American currency is also a reflection of the participation of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in an interview this Monday morning with President Jair Bolsonaro, the Minister of Agriculture, Teresa Cristina, and the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas.

Bolsonaro said that “the man who decides the economy in Brazil is one and is called Paulo Guedes”. The president’s show of support for the minister alleviates fears that Guedes could leave the government.

In addition, say financial market operators, the risk of impeachment of Jair Bolsonaro decreases with the possibility that requests will continue to be shelved by the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), in the face of the president’s approach with Centrão.

Along with Bolsonaro, Guedes suggested to workers not to ask for a raise for a year and a half. According to him, economic policy remains the same, with the structural reform agenda, and that the minister of the Civil House, Braga Netto, integrates the actions of all ministries.

The downward adjustment of the dollar also reflects a partial realization of gains – until Friday, 24, the currency had appreciated 8.94% in April and 41.12% in 2020.

Released this Monday morning by the Central Bank, the Focus report brings yet another drop in the projection for this year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP): the estimate went from 2.96% to 3.34%. The projection for the dollar was maintained at R $ 4.80.

.