The dollar was traded at record highs on Friday morning, rising more than 1% and even surpassing 5.59 reais, with political tension surrounding the dismissal of the director general of the Federal Police and a possible dismissal of the minister Sergio Moro, raising the pressure on the Brazilian currency.

At 10:04, the dollar advanced 0.82%, to 5.5732 reais in the sale. At the high of the day the US currency reached 5.5955 reais, a new historic record.

In yet another tense development in the Brazilian political novel, President Jair Bolsonaro dismissed Mauricio Valeixo from the post of director-general of the Federal Police, according to an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday, amid a crisis with the minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, who will make a statement at the end of this morning, at 11 am.

Moro threatened to step down if he cannot personally choose the new PF chief, a source with knowledge of the matter told . the day before.

“Here, the political scenario should continue to be hazy with the clash between Minister Sérgio Moro and President Jair Bolsonaro,” said Ricardo Gomes da Silva, of Correparti Corretora. “Sérgio Moro’s stay at the head of the Ministry of Justice is uncertain.”

“The deterioration of public accounts as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, associated with the interminable crisis, especially between the Executive and the Legislative, puts Brazil on the ropes. The country risk drives away investors and, today, not even the carry-trade serves as an attraction to avoid the immense capital flight “, he added.

On Thursday, the dollar in sight had already skyrocketed in the face of political noises, and recorded the historic high for closing at 5.5278 reais, up 2.19%.

In the year 2020, amid a scenario of low interest rates – with the expectation of further cuts in the Selic rate by the Central Bank – the North American currency accumulates an increase of more than 38%.

The behavior of the real on Friday diverged in the face of movements from its emerging peers, with the South African rand, Mexican peso and Australian dollar registering gains against the United States currency.

Amid the surge in the dollar, the Central Bank announced this morning an extraordinary auction of up to 10,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts, in which it sold the total lot, but did little to reduce the rise.

The BC had also announced for Friday auctions of dollar line and foreign exchange swap contracts for rolling maturities in both instruments.

The first auction will be for the rollover of lines that expire on May 5, 2020. There will be two operations (“A” and “B”) to be carried out, simultaneously, between 10:15 am and 10:20 am. A total maximum of $ 3 billion will be made available between the two auctions. Then, between 11:30 am and 11:40 am, the BC will offer up to 10,000 foreign exchange swap contracts (US $ 500 million) to roll over the maturity on June 1, 2020.

“Here, uncertainties will continue to price assets,” commented Gomes da Silva. “In exchange, no matter how much the BC endeavors to offer hedge and liquidity daily, the horizon of 6.00 reais is right there.”

