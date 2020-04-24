The dollar in sight stresses again amid the caution that precedes a statement, at 11 am this Friday, 24th, by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, after the dismissal of the director general of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo , published in the Official Gazette today.

Also on the market radar is the decision of Minister Celso de Mello, dean of the Supreme Federal Court, who ordered the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia, to present in 10 days information about an impeachment request, out of a total of 16 that would be in his against President Jair Bolsonaro. Maia is accused by two lawyers, authors of the lawsuit, of failing to analyze the issue. The Planalto Palace is following the case in the STF with concern.

The new jump in the American currency is also in line with the predominant rise in the dollar against emerging currencies linked to commodities abroad, after approval of a new stimulus package for companies in the United States. And it precedes the line rolling (US $ 3 billion) and currency swap (US $ 500 million) auctions already scheduled for this morning, with no forecast of a new liquidity offer yet. Yesterday, the BC injected US $ 1.5 billion in foreign exchange swap. The dollar in May ended at R $ 5.5380. Still in the morning, the country’s external sector data are released in March.

Investor adjustments also take into account the worsening of confidence data. The Industry Confidence Index (ICI) in the previous survey of April had a drop of 39.5 points in relation to the closed result of March, to 58.0 points. If confirmed at the end of April, the index will register the biggest monthly fall, falling to the lowest level of the historical series.

The median inflation expected by consumers for the next 12 months rose 0.3 percentage points in April, to 5.1%, compared to a result of 4.8% obtained in March, according to the Consumer Inflation Expectation Indicator.

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) showed relief in all seven capitals surveyed in the third quadrissemana of April. The full indicator decelerated to 0.07%, 0.24 percentage point below the 0.34% of the previous disclosure.

At 9:27 am on Friday, the spot dollar was up 0.61% to R $ 5.5627, while the dollar in May rose to R $ 5.5650 (+ 0.49%).

