Dollar recedes as traders brace for more US data

March imacec data; US Futures Fall: Chile Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures rise alongside European stocks in reduced holiday trading. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rises and the Bloomberg Dollar index and emerging currencies fall. Copper starts the week down. Central Bank publishes Imacec for March at 8:30 am on its website. The average of 6 economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast that the economy contracted 1.3% m / m in March. As of today requests for the third withdrawal of pension funds are received. Cases of coronavirus in the country rose by 6,122 to 1,210,920 and the number of deaths increased by 104 to 26,561. Regarding vaccines, 8,133,995 people have been inoculated. CLP fell 0.2% in the week and closed at 710.45 / USD. The S&P Ipsa fell 7.6% last week; read here Inside Andes, other FX columns and Chile Renta Fija weekly newsletter. Listen to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast in Spanish All events in local time. At 7:18 am, this was the performance of the main indices: 10-year Treasury Yield + 1.6bp to 1.64% EUR + 0.3% vs USD a 1.2054 Active copper contract + 0.5% to $ 4.4885 WTI crude futures + 0.3% to $ 63.74 Bloomberg Commodities Index + 0.6% S & P 500 Futures + 0.5% STOXX Europe 600 + 0.4% Shanghai SE Composite -0.8% INTERNATIONAL: Janet Yellen dismissed concerns about inflation, telling NBC that Biden's stimulus is unlikely to create pressure on prices because the momentum to demand will spread for eight to 10 years. "If it becomes a problem, we have tools to address it" The proposal to double the capital gains tax for the rich may accelerate the shift to ETFs, which are more tax efficient, said UBS Global Wealth ManagementVirus: Cases in the US fell Saturday to the lowest number since the end of September Talks begin this week between the US and the WTO on expanding access to vaccines New infections slowed in India The EU proposed easing restrictions on non-essential travel to the bloc Colombian President Iván Duque withdrew a plan to increase the taxes after it sparked days of bloody street fighting and a political crisis Duke has given up on some of the more unpopular ideas, such as extending VAT on additional goods and services and making more people subject to income tax The president asked lawmakers urgently reach consensus on a new proposal to help the country lift itself out of a fiscal gap that worsens by the day It also deployed soldiers to back up police officers after days of protests that left at least six dead Brazil reached a target of self-imposed daily vaccination of 1 million inoculations, but the shortage of dosi s represents a risk for this plan in the future. Economic activity March; its T. -1.3% m / m, previous 0.9% m / m In Chile this week: May 4, 8:30 am: Central Bank publishes Business Perception Report May 5, 9:30 am: Central Bank publishes Financial Stability Report for 1H May 5 , 9:30 am: President of the Central Bank of Chile Marcel presents the IEF before the Senate Finance Committee May 5, 12:30 pm: President of the Central Bank speaks at a press conference on the IEF May 6, 9am: Nominal salaries in March; without est., prior 4.1% y / y May 7, 8am: Inflation in April m / m; its T. 0.3%; previous 0.4% May 7, 8:30 am: Trade balance April; no est., old USD535m International 9:45 am: US Markit Manufacturing PMI April F; its T. 60.7, previous 60.610am: US construction expenses in March; m / m est. 1.8%, previous -0.8% 10am: US ISM manufacturing April; its T. 65, above 64.7 Fed Agenda: 2:20 pm: Powell talks about community development This week: May 5: Brazil rates decision May 6: England rates decision Relevant agendas: South America US Mexico Brazil Europe COMMENT: Labor market figures for March continue to show a moderate improvement, with a clear lag compared to the advance of the activity, according to a report by the economist of Pacífico Research, Sebastián Diaz, given that the impact of the isolation measures was particularly severe in April and that the data correspond to quarters mobile phones, we expect a deterioration in the figures in the following reports The fall in employed persons moderated in twelve months, where self-employment continues to show greater dynamism than private salaried workers The higher quarantines since the end of March had a moderate impact on sales of the trade and manufacturing production that month, Diaz wrote in a separate report The effect will be more severe in April. The manufacturing sector stands out for its structurally weak performance and whose situation goes beyond the shocks associated with the pandemic or the social explosion CLOSING: EXCHANGE RATE: CLP -1.8% to 705.73 per dollar COUNTRY RISK: + 0.7bp a 52.55 basis points CLP vs 2-year Chamber -0.5bps at 1.37% UF vs 2-year Chamber + 18.5bps at -1.34% 2030 BTP rate + 12bp to 3.89% 2026 BTU rate + 25bp to 0.01% 2-year inflation breakvens -19.8bp to 2.742%