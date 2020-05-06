Mexico City. Today Wednesday May 6, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 24.10 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. During the day yesterday, the Mexican peso appreciated slightly (17 cents), driven by increases in oil prices and the process of reopening the economy in some regions of the United States and Europe after the impact of the Covid-19.

This supported positive sentiment in the stock and oil markets, as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 20.45 percent and Brent 13.86 percent. However, this morning the peso has started to lose ground, once again overcoming the barrier of 24 units per dollar.

Banco Base specialists believe that the appreciation of the Mexican peso is accompanied by a greater appetite for risk in financial markets globally, which is partly due to the fact that more countries in Asia and Europe are joining the resumption of activities, while in the United States some states have already announced that they will relax the containment measures.

Another factor that contributes to the greater appetite for risk globally is the increase in oil prices, which is usually associated with the expectation of greater economic activity, they explain.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoThe price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 24.80 at Banbajio and HSBC, while the lowest at purchase is at $ 21.90 at Banco Azteca.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 26.02 pesos, for $ 29.82 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

With information from Reforma

