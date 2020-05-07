Mexico City. Today Thursday May 7, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 24.15 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The peso lost against the dollar amid unfavorable economic indicators in the United States, Europe and Mexico. To this are added negative prospects for the euro area due to the effect of the coronavirus.

In recent days, investors have chosen to seek refuge in financial assets such as the dollar against the negative bias of the economic figures, as a result of the measures implemented to mitigate Covid-19.

Yesterday the destruction of 20 million 236 thousand job positions was announced in the United States during April, according to the ADP survey of employment that is published in advance of the official figures of the non-agricultural payroll on Friday.

The data confirms that the unemployment rate will show a significant increase, probably at levels not seen since the Great Depression, says Banco Base.

Market participants are still awaiting the process of reopening the economy in the United States and other regions, while in Germany social distancing measures are extended until June 5 to mitigate the expansion of the coronavirus.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoThe price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.10 in Afirme, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 22.30 in Banregio.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 26.16 pesos, for $ 29.80 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

