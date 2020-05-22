Mexico City. Today Thursday May 21, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 22.86 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The peso closes its fourth day with profit this week, as the dollar remains below 23 pesos. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended at $ 22.86 pesos per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 22.96. Read IMSS: how long can you request the loan for 25 thousand pesos

Weight continues this week with good results. This day was benefited by US employment data. According to Reforma, about 2.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the week that ended May 16. These requests for financial support accumulate more than 38 million unemployed. The figure led to a decline in the appreciation of the dollar and benefited the Mexican currency.

Exchange rate for sale in the interbank market (spot) today Thursday May 21:

09.00 hrs .: 22.8640 p / d

13.30 hrs .: 22.8640 p / dhttps: //t.co/y9Qp78Eilr – Banco de México (@Banxico)

May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey for May showed improvement from April, but remained in negative territory.

Contrary to these negative indicators, the gradual opening of different global economic activities after the coronavirus closure continues to generate optimism among investors.

On the other hand, during the morning of this Thursday, the Dow Jones lost ground, while the Nasdaq technology index fell just 0.04 percent, to 9,372 units.

Read At risk, 49% of Mexico’s employment by Covid: Cepal

Read US stocks drop after unemployment data

At the end of the day, Mexico’s CPI closed down 1.29 percent, at 35,560.76 points, in line with its peers in the US, where the Dow Jones lost 0.35 percent.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

Dollar in banking institutions today May 21, 2020

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoThe price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 24.00 in Banbajío, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 21.30 in Banregio and Scotiabank.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 25.05 pesos, for $ 27.97 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Oil prices in real time:

With the return to economic activities in different areas of the world, international oil prices continue to rise.

.