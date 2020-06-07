Mexico City. Today Thursday June 4, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 21.96 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The peso falls for the second day of the week. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended today at $ 21.88 pesos per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 21.83.

Despite this decline in the national currency, specialists predict that the recovery of different currencies will continue to be stable due to the positive impact that the economic recovery has had in different areas of the world. Read Do you want to invest? We tell you how to do it

Exchange rate for sale in the interbank market (spot) today Thursday June 4:

09.00 hrs .: 21.8790 p / d

13.30 hrs .: 21.8860 p / d – Banco de México (@Banxico)

June 4, 2020

According to Reforma, last April, the value of Mexico’s exports to the United States registered its largest contraction at the annual rate since 1986, when it fell 47.9 percent compared to the same month the previous year, along with a decline of 43.8 percent on imports amid measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The US Department of Commerce announced that the country’s sales to the US were placed at 15 thousand 829 million dollars in April, its lowest amount since August 2009 when they were 15 thousand 61 million.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoAccording to Dollar.info, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 22.80 in Banbajio and affirm, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 20.50 in Banregio.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 24.87 pesos, for $ 27.61 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Oil prices in real time:

According to oil BRENT (delivery August 2020) it operated at $ 39.28 a barrel, losing – 1.28% (- 0.51 USD) compared to 39.79 at the close of business in London on Wednesday.

For its part, the oil WTI (delivery July 2020) operated at $ 36.61 a barrel, losing – 1.82% (- 0.68 USD) compared to 37.29 at the close of Wednesday in New York.

With information from Reforma and Preciopetróleo.net