The dollar opened the negotiations in a fall of 0.58%, quoted at R $ 5.7233, this Wednesday, 20. The low follows the international trend, after the announcement of collaboration between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and China to ensure oil stability.

On Tuesday, 19, the currency closed higher, reaching R $ 5.7564 in the spot market. Abroad, investors monitor the commercial and diplomatic clash between the USA and China. The trend is for more volatility of the dollar against the real on Wednesday, when B3 operates amid the early holiday in the city of São Paulo, to try to contain the spread of covid-19.

Other indicators

Foreign exchange operators say that a further cut of up to 0.75 point in the basic interest rate, the Selic, expected for June amid political and fiscal uncertainties, should continue to be behind the search for defensive operations and possible continuity of capital outflows from foreign investors.

There are expectations if the video of the ministerial meeting on April 22 will be released in whole or in part, and about the testimony of businessman Paulo Marinho to the Federal Police, which will be held on the afternoon of Wednesday.

The consensus among analysts at a meeting on Tuesday, 19, with the Central Bank in São Paulo is that the contraction of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should be above 5% this year, with mentions of up to 10%, and that the recovery it shouldn’t be fast.

Abroad, the Chinese Central Bank (PBoC) has kept its benchmark interest on loans unchanged and investors await the annual meeting of the Chinese legislature, which begins on Friday, 22. / SILVANA ROCHA

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

.