The dollar opened negotiations this Wednesday, the 13th, falling by almost 0.5%, and remains above R $ 5.80, quoted at R $ 5.82 right at the opening. The American currency already registers more than 45% of appreciation in 2020 alone. Last Tuesday, the 12th, there was another record of nominal closing, when inflation is not discounted, at R $ 5.86. To get an idea of ​​how much the American currency has already increased in price, in early 2020, in January, the exchange rate was around R $ 4.

At exchange offices, according to a survey carried out by the Estadão / Broadcast, the tourism dollar exceeds R $ 6.10.

Local scenario

Political risk follows on local radar amid mixed signals on overseas exchanges after bad industrial activity data in Europe and before a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Investors speculate that the American Central Bank may adopt negative interest rates as part of its strategy to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Brazil, there are expectations about President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto to freeze the salaries of civil servants until the end of 2021 in the bill that authorizes direct transfers of R $ 60 billion to States and municipalities, and also about the consequences of showing the video of the ministerial meeting on April 22. Broadcast / Estado found that President Jair Bolsonaro admitted, at the meeting, the need to change the superintendent of the Federal Police in Rio to defend his family, who, according to him, was being “persecuted”. That day, shortly after quoting the family, Bolsonaro said in an irritated tone – according to investigators’ reports – that he would change the PF superintendency in Rio, which he called “Rio’s security”.

International markets

Amid the possibility of a new wave of contamination by the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, in countries that had already registered significant falls in data on the disease, international markets have been having a busy week, with significant differences in directions, with fall and growth, in clear sign of volatility, during the same day.

This Wednesday morning, the 13th, the European Stock Exchanges opened the negotiations in general decline, not only due to the fear of a new pandemic cycle in Europe and Asia, but also due to weak economic data, such as the 2% decline in GDP. (Gross Domestic Product) of the United Kingdom and German company data. In Asia, the results were more positive, with only Hong Kong and Japan closing with the index in a negative way. Markets in the region await a speech by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the US) president, Jerome Powell. / SILVANA ROCHA, LUCIANA XAVIER, SERGIO CALDAS AND FELIPE SIQUEIRA

