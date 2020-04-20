The dollar opened higher on Monday, 20, amid the predominant appreciation abroad against major currencies and other emerging currencies, the sharp drops in oil and the worsening domestic political scenario over the weekend. A few minutes after the start of negotiations, the currency was quoted at R $ 5.29.

However, the market may become volatile during the day, with an eventual drop, depending on an eventual improvement in mood abroad and if the Central Bank (BC) injects liquidity again. On Friday, 17, after the dollar stressed in the morning, the BC sold US $ 500 million via a new foreign exchange swap offer and the dollar ended in a fall of 0.38%, to R $ 5.2369, but in last week it still accumulated a firm increase of 3%.

The Congress agenda remains in focus after President Jair Bolsonaro criticized Congress and the Supreme Court on Sunday, 19. The “War Budget”, which provides for the possibility of buying assets by the Central Bank, was approved in two rounds in Senate with changes on Friday, which brought the text back to the House. In addition, due to the intensification of the attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro on the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), the Senate President, David Alcolumbre, (DEM-AP), signaled that he should leave the Green and Yellow MP out of the agenda, allowing the text to expire this Monday. If the MP expires or is rejected, the government will not be able to reissue a provisional measure on the same theme this year. The solution would be for the government to reissue the MP until Tuesday, 21.

On Saturday, Bolsonaro even said he believed the measure would be voted on and that Alcolumbre is his “ticket”. But, on Sunday, the president again attacked Congress, in addition to the Supreme Federal Court, preaching the end of “patifaria” in an act that gathered demonstrators in favor of a new AI-5, with the return of the dictatorship, in front of the Headquarters of the Army in Brasília, on Army Day.

“We don’t want to negotiate anything. (…) Now it’s the people in power,” shouted Bolsonaro to the audience present on Sunday. Bolsonaro’s attitude sparked protests among parliamentarians, governors and the judiciary. Governors released a letter of support to Maia and Alcolumbre. Judges warned that “they will not admit institutional retrogression” and the military also disapproved of Bolsonaro’s participation in an undemocratic act. Last Sunday, Bolsonaro published a montage that calls Maia a “liar” on his YouTube channel. In this tense environment, the Congressional agenda can be left hanging. Local markets also digest the speech of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who in an interview on Sunday with SBT guaranteed that the Brazilian banking system is solid, but stated that the oscillations and volatility of the financial market in the current framework form a ” fog “to the Copom perspective for monetary policy.

Campos Neto stressed that the next meeting, in May, will take into account several factors and signaled that further interest rate cuts may not be the solution. “If the market has a situation in which the interest rate movement causes you to have an effect there at the tip different from what you would like, then you have not given the correct medicine for that disease. I think that is where the debate lives.”

The week’s agenda is weaker and Tuesday the markets in Brazil will close due to the Tiradentes holiday in the country. The local highlight is the data of the foreign sector in March, on Friday. In the US, the composite (preliminary) purchasing manager index (PMI) for April will be released on Thursday and the consumer sentiment index (final) on Friday. Among the balance sheets for the first quarter are those of IBM, the second; Coca-cola, Netflix and BHP Billiton on Tuesday; Alphabet (Google) on Wednesday; Credit Suisse and Amazon on Thursday. In Europe, the Eurozone consumer confidence index (preliminary) for April on Wednesday is forecast, in addition to the German consumer confidence indexes for May on Thursday and the IFO sentiment of consumer companies. April on Friday.

Overseas, investors monitor the news about coronavirus and the potential reopening of savings, corporate results and also an announcement by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) to cut the reference interest rate on loan, in a new measure to stimulate the country’s economy. PBoC reported that the one-year Prime Rate was reduced by 4.05% in the month

previous year to 3.85%, while the one for five years went from 4.75% to 4.65%. / SILVANA ROCHA AND LUÍSA LAVAL

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.