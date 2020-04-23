The dollar could reach 7.35 reais by the end of 2021 in the worst case scenario considered by UBS, the bank said on Thursday.

Within this same scenario, the currency would close 2020 at 5.75 reais, 4.54% above the maximum reached in this session, of 5,5002 reais.

The dollar is up 4.9% just this week.

The pessimistic scenario considers the CDS going to 450 basis points, the maintenance of interest differentials at the current levels, but with more risk premium.

The five-year CDS is around 318 basis points. And the one-year interest differentials between Brazil and the USA are at record lows, close to 2.75 percentage points.

The price of 7.35 reais would represent a jump of 35.9% of the dollar in relation to the closing rate of the previous day (5.4094 reais).

In part, the possibility of further devaluation of the Brazilian currency, according to UBS, is supported by calculations that take as a basis the variation of the real effective exchange rate between the end of March 2020 and the minimum of 2002. Despite the devaluation of the real in recent years, the effective real exchange rate at the end of March was still 42% stronger than at the 2002 floor, according to UBS.

Taking into account calculations correlating the real / dollar exchange rate and the effective real exchange rate, “an additional 32% drop in the nominal exchange rate of the real against the dollar against current values ​​is within the historical range of the real effective rate” , economists Tony Volpon and Fabio Ramos said in a note.

