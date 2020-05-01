The dollar did not show a single direction against other strong currencies on Friday, the 1st, but the euro continued the appreciation movement seen since yesterday. With most markets closed in Asia and Europe, due to the Labor Day holiday, the trading session was of low liquidity.

In the late afternoon in New York, the dollar fell to 106.84 yen, while the euro advanced to $ 1.0983 and the pound retreated to $ 1.2509. The DXY index, which measures the variation of the American currency against a basket of six rivals, registered an increase of 0.06%, at 99.079 points, almost stable. In the weekly comparison, the index fell 1.30%.

The risk aversion that marked the session, after U.S. President Donald Trump again threatened China, did not lead to a race for the dollar’s security. For analyst Boris Schlossberg, from BK Asset Management, US monetary and fiscal measures are beginning to weigh on the American currency.

The highlight of the foreign exchange market, in fact, was the euro, which continued the upward movement registered yesterday. “There have been many attempts to explain the unexpected movement in the EUR / USD pair, but perhaps the simplest reason is the divergence in monetary and fiscal policies between the eurozone and the US,” says Schlossberg. In his view, despite the fact that the two regions maintain an expansionary economic policy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the stimulus in the USA is “much greater”.

For market analyst Joe Manimbo, of the American bank Western Union, the euro rally yesterday occurred due to an adjustment of investors’ positions at the end of the month and the movement spilled on today’s negotiations.

Before emerging and commodity-linked currencies, the American currency rose to 75.355 Russian rubles and 18.8349 South African rand and 24.6400 Mexican pesos, but fell to 66.6250 Argentine pesos in the late afternoon in New York.

