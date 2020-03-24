Dollar in Nicaragua today: quotation of the official Nicaraguan córdoba to the US dollar of March 24 (USD / NIO)

The American dollar it is paid at 23:00 a 33.86 Nicaraguan cordobas, a slight 0.03% change with the previous session.

Regarding the last seven days, the American dollar accumulates a rise in 0.18%, so that in interannual terms it still accumulates an increase in 4.02%. In relation to previous days, it adds two consecutive climbing sessions. In the last week the volatility has a lower performance than the volatility shown by the figures of the last year, so in this last phase it is having less changes than expected.

In the annual photo, the American dollar it has been paid up to a maximum of 33.87 Nicaraguan cordobas, while its lowest level has been 33.20 Nicaraguan cordobas. The American dollar it is placed closer to its value than the minimum.

