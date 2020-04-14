In the last day the American dollar It was listed at 10:01 p.m. 23.59 Mexican pesos, so that it implied a decrease of 0.2% compared to the 23.63 Mexican pesos of the previous day.

Regarding the last seven days, the American dollar accumulates a drop in 1.78%; however in the last year it still retains a rise in 23.69%. If we compare the data with previous days, with this data the positive streak that marked in the previous two days stopped. In reference to the volatility of the last week, it is slightly lower than the data obtained for the last year (14.73%), which shows that we can say that it is going through a period of greater stability in recent times.

In the annual photo, the American dollar it has been paid at a maximum of 25.36 Mexican pesos, while its lowest level has been 18.53 Mexican pesos. He American dollar it is closer to its maximum than its minimum.

