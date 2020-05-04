The dollar operated on Monday, 4, all up, in a new day of nervousness in the international market, but the pace of appreciation was reduced in the afternoon, on a day marked by weak volume of business in the exchange rate. Statements by the mayor, Rodrigo Maia, promising to vote, without changes, the texts of the PEC of the war budget and the aid package to states and good numbers in the April trade balance helped to remove some of the pressure on the exchange rate. The international strengthening of the dollar also lost steam in the afternoon, with the improvement of oil, which ended up helping the currencies of producing countries of the commodity.

The spot dollar closed close to the day’s lows, up 1.51% to R $ 5.5208. In the futures market, the June dollar was up 0.91%, to R $ 5.5455 at 5:40 pm.

Despite the improvement in the afternoon, the real today had the worst performance against the dollar in a basket of 34 currencies. Abroad, the US currency rose against strong currencies and operated mixed in emerging markets. It fell 1.60% in Mexico and 0.78% in Russia, and rose 0.53% in Turkey and 0.81% in Hungary.

This Monday morning, the dollar hit R $ 5.61 in the spot market and touched R $ 5.63 in the futures market, amid increased geopolitical tension between the United States and China, which caused a day nervousness in the international financial market. In the domestic market, the worsening of the political climate in Brasília also weighed in, with President Jair Bolsonaro returning to participate yesterday in an anti-democratic demonstration and the caution of what may come out of the eight-hour testimony of ex-minister Sergio Moro in the Federal Police on Saturday.

“The US / China trade conflict is being rekindled,” says Commerzbank’s chief currency officer, Ulrich Leuchtmann. Over the weekend, Donald Trump again blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic and threatened not to lower tariffs on Asian products. For Leuchtmann, the worsening of the relationship between the two largest economies in the world tends to keep the dollar stronger internationally, harming the emerging ones.

In the domestic market, the political scenario has returned to weigh. In the assessment of TAG Investimentos partner and strategist Dan Kawa, Bolsonaro continues to adopt a confrontational stance towards other powers. In the midst of a pandemic and with one of the most acute crises in history, the lack of unity between the powers in Brazil is seen as negative by the markets. “Brazil already has too many problems and difficulties to still have to deal with political obstacles.”

The American bank JPMorgan points out that, last week, there was even a reduction in tension, but the political risk remains high in the country. As a result, concerns about what may happen with economic activity are growing. The economist and researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Monica de Bolle, already sees the possibility of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrinking 9% this year.

