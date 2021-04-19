Dollar falls to 6-week lows, bitcoin stabilizes after weekend slump

By Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, Apr 19 (Reuters) – The dollar fell to six-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Monday, as U.S. bond yields hovered around a five-week bottom, after the Federal Reserve reiterated its estimate that the advance in inflation is probably temporary.

* The dollar was also affected by an improvement in risk appetite among investors, amid a vigorous rise in stocks to record highs.

* Bitcoin leveled off after Sunday’s drastic losses, when it fell as much as 14% to $ 51,541, which a report attributed to news of a power outage in China.

* The dollar index, which compares the greenback to six other rival currencies, fell to 91,089 units, a short distance from its lowest level last week of 91,484 units, a low not seen since March 18.

* The weakness of the US currency was widespread on Monday, as the currency hit multi-week lows against its peers in the group of the world’s top 10 currencies, including the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc.

* In another factor affecting the dollar, 10-year US Treasury yields fell to a floor of 1.5280% last week, from 1.7760% last month, their highest level in more than one year.

* Among other currencies, the euro broke the $ 1.20 barrier for the first time in six weeks, peaking at $ 1.2048 around noon in London.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)