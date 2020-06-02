The dollar fell more than 3% against the real on Tuesday, far more than returning yesterday’s gains, amid global optimism about an economic recovery, although political tensions in Brasilia and the United States continue on the radar.

The real had the best performance among the major currencies in this session.

At 12:51, the dollar was down 2.90%, to 5.2279 reais on the sale. At the day’s low, the currency fell 3.20%, to 5.2120 reais.

In B3, the future dollar fell 2.69%, to 5.2310 reais.

The spot dollar closed yesterday’s trading session up 0.82%, to 5.3843 reais on the sale.

This Tuesday’s session was marked by risk appetite abroad, as the gradual reopening of the main economies and the slowdown of the contagion curve by Covid-19 in Europe and the United States raised hopes of recovery from the current crisis.

Other risky currencies showed an appreciation movement, with Australian dollar, Mexican peso, South African rand and Turkish lira rising well over 1% each. The Real, however, easily led the gains on the day, after having been a flashlight the day before.

Other risk markets were gaining ground, with the main index of Brazilian equities exceeding 90 thousand points, at the maximum in 12 weeks, and the North American stock indices Dow Jones and S&P 500 renewing peaks in three months.

“Even with (all the social unrest in the United States), investors focus attention on cycles of reopening and resuming economic activity in several locations and the possible short-term effects, especially in the summer of the northern hemisphere,” wrote Infinity analysts. Asset.

But, according to Infinity, political unrest should continue on the radar of markets in the short term, in the US and Brazil. “Behold, politics again has power over the market and, both here and in the US, it should be the focus in the coming weeks, due to the local political imbroglio and the series of protests that can weaken (US President Donald) Trump. “

In Brazil, Minister Celso de Mello, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), filed on Monday night the request made by political parties for the cell phone of President Jair Bolsonaro to be seized in the scope of the investigation that investigates whether he tried interfere politically in the Federal Police. Celso de Mello, however, warned the president that failure to comply with court orders implies a crime of responsibility.

Recent tensions between the executive and the judiciary have been pointed out by analysts as a driving factor for the dollar, which still accumulates more than 30% against the real in 2020. Political uncertainties, added to a low interest environment and weak growth, impair the prospects for foreign investment in Brazil.

Still, the US currency has already suffered significant losses since it was just a few cents from hitting the 6 reais mark in mid-May.

Between the high intraday high reached on May 14 (5.9725 reais) and the low of this Tuesday (5.2120 reais), the price dropped 12.73%.

The Central Bank on Tuesday sold all 12,000 traditional currency swap contracts offered to roll over July 2020.

