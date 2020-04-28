NEW YORK, Apr 28 (.) – The dollar fell against a basket of six currencies on Tuesday, a day before the Federal Reserve concluded its monetary policy meeting and as investors adjusted their portfolios by the end of the month.

* Investors hope to see if the US central bank will provide clues to its possible course after sharply cutting interest rates in response to the economic devastation of the coronavirus outbreak, in addition to resuming bond purchases and supporting credit markets. .

* This week’s central bank meetings – the ECB will do it on Thursday – and the rebalancing of portfolios at the end of the month makes it difficult to read market movements in the coming days, said Mark McCormick of TD Securities in Toronto.

* “I would not draw many conclusions about the state of the foreign exchange market in the coming sessions, given the mix of politics and technical engines,” he added. End-of-month adjustments were also negative for the greenback, as it is typically sold against the euro, pound sterling, yen and Australian dollar, according to McCormick.

* The dollar index <=USD>, which compares to the greenback against several rival currencies, fell 0.423% to 99.85 units, worst has risen from 99.00 at the end of March.

* The US currency reduced some of its previous losses as stocks fell from their highs amid concerns that the coronavirus may spread more than previously estimated if businesses are reopened prematurely.

* In the afternoon, the euro fell against the dollar – to 1.0831 units per greenback from 1.0831 – after Fitch Ratings lowered Italy’s credit rating. =>

(Additional report by Tom Wilson in London; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)