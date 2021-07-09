Dollar falls because appetite for risk returns

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, Jul 9 (.) – The US dollar fell on Friday, along with the Japanese yen, as riskier currencies were favored, after a rally in US Treasuries sold out and markets World stocks stabilized.

* Some recent data from the United States, along with an increase in COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world, fueled fears that the global economic recovery is winding down, leading to an eight-day streak of declines in the 10-year Treasury yield ended on Friday.

* “This week has focused on the bond market and the collapse of Treasury yields,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA. “Part of that move was probably overstated.”

* Rising yields supported risky assets, with global stocks rising and Australian and New Zealand dollars tied to commodities taking advantage of the flow.

* The euro expanded its gains after a 0.45% jump on Thursday, rising 0.27% to $ 1.1876. The dollar index was down 0.252% to 92.131.

* The greenback’s slide was partly due to profit-taking ahead of June US inflation data to be released next week, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

* “The dollar bulls are pulling some chips off the table,” he said.

* The Japanese yen, perceived as a safe haven currency, declined as appetite for risk began to rebound.

* The yen fell 0.39% to 110.185, returning some of its gains against the greenback since Thursday, when it posted its biggest daily gain since November.

(Report by John McCrank; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)