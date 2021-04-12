Dollar falls as traders brace for inflation data

Bloomberg

Central Bank Economists Survey; Global Markets Fall: Chile Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures and global stocks tumble as investors brace for a series of corporate results amid doubts about a mixed economic recovery. Yield on 10-year Treasury bonds marks slight rise in anticipation of an auction round that will be watched for its potential to amplify the rise in yields that has rocked markets this year. The Bloomberg Dollar index and emerging currencies are down. Copper falls along with other metals amid inflation concerns in China. Today at 8:30 am the Central Bank publishes a survey of economic expectations. A package of 2,309 million shares of CSAV is auctioned today at 1:30 p.m. Coronavirus cases in the country rose by 7,945 to 1,076,499 and the number of deaths increased by 133 to 24,346. Regarding vaccines, 7,284,213 people have been inoculated. CLP rose 0.9% last week and closed at 711.71 / USD. The S&P Ipsa advanced 1.5% in the week; read here Inside Andes, other FX columns and Chile Renta Fija weekly newsletter. Listen to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast in Spanish All events in local time At 7:18 am, this was the performance of the main indices: 10-year Treasury Yield + 0.2bp at 1.66% EUR + 0.1% vs USD at 1.1911 Active copper contract -0.4% to $ 4.0255 WTI crude futures + 1.3% to $ 60.12 Bloomberg Commodities Index + 0.2% S & P 500 Futures -0.1% STOXX Europe 600 -0.2% Shanghai SE Composite -1.1% INTERNATIONAL: Restructured Ecuador dollar bonds could extend a rally after banker Guillermo Lasso beat socialist Andrés Arauz in a second presidential round Bonds due 2040 have risen from a low in early March to trade at 45.5 cents on the dollar, but still 13 cents below last year’s restructuring The spread on Treasuries is 1,168 basis points, according to JPMorgan indices, putting the nation in territory of Peru is heading for a second presidential round in June, after The first results will show a fragmented and politically divided nation At the closing of the polling stations closed on Sunday, Pedro Castillo, a community organizer and union leader who ranked sixth in the polls just a week ago, led the race with 18.1% of the votes, according to a study by the polling firm Ipsos, followed by Keiko Fujimori, a former legislator, with 14.4% and the conservative businessman Rafael López Aliaga with 12.4%. Hernando de Soto, an economist, ranked fourth with 10.8% of the vote, according to the unofficial quick count. Earnings season begins in the US with JPMorgan, Goldman and Wells Fargo on Wednesday, Citi and BofA on Thursday. and Morgan Stanley at the end of the week Archegos side effects will be the focus of attention, as will prospects BlackRock, US Bancorp, PNC, Truist, BNY Mellon, PepsiCo, UnitedHealth, TCS, Infosys, Wipro, JB Hunt, Kansas City Southern and Alcoa Also Report Results NEWS: CMPC Raised to Overweight JPMorgan; PO CLP2,700 Antofagasta Minerals and new royalty: “Mines such as Antucoya, with sales tax and low prices, would have to go into debt or think about a suspension”: DFCencosud and Copec seal alliance to strengthen their loyalty plans: DF The OECD recommends Chile carry out a tax reform, but “taking their time” due to the Covid: DF Amount of investment projects approved by the environmental authority falls 24% in Q1: Mercury Recovery expectations return to negative terrain in March due to a worsening of the pandemic: Third TO BE PENDING: In Chile : 8:30 am: Central Bank of Chile Economists Survey this week: April 16, 8:30 am: International Central Bank Minutes: No relevant macro data released in the US until April 13 Fed Agenda: 1 pm: Rosengren (Boston) talks about the US economic outlook. This week: April 14: Fed publishes Beige Book Relevant agendas: South America USA Mexico Brazil Europe CLOSE: EXCHANGE RATE: CLP -0.5% to 711.71 per dollar COUNTRY RISK: + 0.2bp to 55.77 basis points CLP vs. 2-year Chamber + 0.5bps at 1.35% UF vs 2-year Chamber stable at -1.66% 2030 BTP rate + 1bps to 3.35% 2026 BTU rate + 1bps to -0.93% Inflation breakvens 2-year + 0.5bp at 3.061% For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP