JBS went from profit to loss in the first quarter, as the strong appreciation of the dollar hit the company’s financial line, the increase in revenue despite the first impacts of the coronavirus.

External view of a JBS unit in Passo Fundo. 4/24/2020. REUTERS / Diego Vara

The meat company announced on Thursday that it had a loss of 5.9 billion reais between January and March, compared to a profit of 1.09 billion reais a year earlier.

This variation was mainly dictated by the negative result of 8.2 billion reais in the “active and passive exchange rate variations” line, which had also been in the red, but only 172 million reais a year earlier.

In the operational plan, JBS net revenue totaled 56.5 billion, an increase of 27.3%, with growth in all business lines in the annual comparison, especially JBS USA Beef (+ 21.8%), Pilgrim’s Pride (+ 33.5%), both impacted by the exchange rate variation, and Seara (+ 39%).

The operating result measured by adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was R $ 3.9 billion, an increase of 22.6% in the annual comparison.

In addition to the financial line, the foreign exchange effect also caused the company’s net debt to increase from 48.7 billion to 57 billion reais, although with leverage it decreased from 3.2 times to 2.77 times, in the annual comparison.

The company said it closed the quarter with R $ 18.5 billion in cash.

JBS commented that the effects of the pandemic, with interruptions in the supply chain, in addition to the shortage of labor “can impact production units, generating a reduction in the processing of proteins, as well as impacting the price of raw materials”.

The company adopted collective vacations between March 19 and April 9 in some cattle units in Brazil. Seara’s chicken processing unit in Passo Fundo (RS) had its operations suspended on April 24.

“In this quarter, the impacts resulting from these actions are not representative in the consolidated numbers and indicators and, for future quarters, they are still being determined by the respective business units”, says the document.

In the United States, JBS USA has temporarily suspended activities at some beef and pork processing plants, but has already resumed operations. In other markets outside of Brazil, JBS said that it continues to operate normally.

