Dollar asserts itself amid lower interest in risk, market awaits release of data

Collection takes a leap and relieves the Treasury: Argentina Today

(Bloomberg) – In Argentina, tax collection grew 105.2% year-on-year, representing a real improvement of 40%, according to the Ministry of Economy. The increase is explained by the comparison base of April 2020, a period affected by the full implementation of preventive and mandatory social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. No relevant macro data released. Internationally, US futures are down and stocks in Europe are up. The 10-year Treasury yield advances, the Bloomberg Dollar index rises and emerging currencies lose ground. Bitcoin fell while ether continued to rise ARS -0.1% to 93.67 / USD in the previous day Counted with liquid + 0.8% to 157.31 / USD in the previous day Country risk EMBI +10.6 to 1551 Reserves + USD97m to USD40.4mm Leliq rate at 7 days stable at 38% All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: An elevated section of the subway collapsed last night in Mexico City, causing the death of at least 23 people due to falling cars and passengers A broken beam Caused the accident, said the mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, promising an investigation. About 70 people were injured. Firefighters and Civil Guard personnel continue to work to try to recover the victims under the rubble Colombia's Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla resigned this Monday after days of bloody protests in the streets pushed the government to withdraw its plan to increase taxes. Since he presented his proposal last month, Carrasquilla has been attacked by legislators from across the political spectrum, which led him to say in a statement that his continuity in government "would make it difficult to quickly and efficiently build the necessary consensus" Virus: Daily deaths in Mexico fell below 100 for the first time in a year More staff could return to the New York Stock Exchange, provided they are fully vaccinated The FDA could authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 this week, it reported The UK NYT is on track to phase out lockdown restrictions over the next seven weeks. g Kong is evaluating the mandatory nature of the vaccine for foreign workers in the country TO BE PENDING: In Argentina: 11am: President Fernández launches connectivity plan for high school students in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province No relevant macro data is published International 10am: USA US factory orders March; its T. 1.3%, previous -0.8% 10am: US durable goods orders March F; its T. 0.5%, previous 0.5% Fed Agenda: 12pm: Daly (San Francisco) speaks at event where Kashkari (Minneapolis) will be moderator 12pm: Kaplan (Dallas) speaks at event on real estate This week: May 5: Brazil rates decision May 6 : England decision rates Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEuropeNEWS: Argentine economy yields after leader places politics in first placeArgentina tax resources rise to ARS817,882M in April INDICES: At 8:57 am, this was the performance of the main indices: BRL – 0.7% vs USD at 5.4427 EUR -0.4% vs USD at 1.2018 WTI Crude Futures + 1.3% at $ 65.31 S & P 500 Futures -0.5% Ibovespa Futures + 0.2% Soy Futures +0 , 9% at $ 578.29 / ton PREVIOUS CLOSE: BONUS / FX ROFEX 3-month futures stable at 101.85 / USD on May 03 NY 3-month futures -1.5% at 102.24 / USD on May 03 USD / ARS -0.1% to 93.67 / USD on May 03 Global Bond maturity 2030 -0.57 cents to 35.98 cents per dollar RATES / BCRAThe 7-day Leliq reference rate at 38% on May 03 Reservations + USD97m to USD40.4mm on May 03