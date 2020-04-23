Dole Food Company announced today the publication of the 2020 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report. The document presents the organization’s new sustainability structure, “The Dole Way”, in addition to the first sustainability goals for the entire company.

“Since its founding, Dole has always strived to produce our best, both in terms of the product and the way it is produced,” said Johan Linden, Dole’s executive director. “The need for healthy food options has never been more obvious than in the past few weeks, as we adjusted to this global pandemic. The work and dedication of being a responsible citizen in our communities, as well as being a good steward of our lands, will continue from here going forward, and Dole will continue to be honest and transparent about our activities and impacts to provide healthy food to the entire planet. ”

“Obviously,” Linden continued, “our stakeholders expect this from us, but more than anyone, we expect this from us; we want to participate in open dialogues, which include critical opinions, to make a relevant and noticeable difference to people and the planet, and to continue to improve and evaluate our work. We believe this is the right way to do business. ”

Dole’s sustainability report presents a set of initiatives of the structure “The Dole Way” that are concentrated in tangible actions directed to five fundamental objectives:

More than ever, Dole understands our responsibility to positively affect underserved communities and is committed to donating more than 2,500 tons of fresh fruit and agricultural products by 2025.

The company will implement a major long-term change by instituting a social bonus on bananas and pineapples from the Dole brand. This social investment will be coordinated by company organizations and independent foundations that have been working for decades in Dole’s production areas in Latin America, and the beneficiaries will be the communities, according to local needs.

Dole’s products are grown in regions where water is becoming increasingly scarce, and our company is committed to reducing consumption and improving the quality of this resource in its operations.

The company will continue taking measures to promote healthy eating and nutritional education, with a special emphasis on youth. The main objective is to support people’s longevity and health.

Dole recognizes that climate change is a real phenomenon and that the food and agriculture sectors have an important role in mitigating these effects. The company will dedicate itself to reducing its carbon footprint by ensuring that its new vessels undergo efficiency upgrades and working to eliminate carbon emissions on producing farms by 2030.

Other important sustainability goals include ensuring that all Dole banana and pineapple packaging is recyclable or compostable by 2025, with the introduction of blockchain or similar technology in all operations, in order to promote a transformation in food security and transparency.

Communicating the impacts of Dole’s responsibility and sustainability goals is also of paramount importance.

“This report and our goals constitute a new milestone in our sustainability effort, and agriculture is at the center of this transformation. As farmers, we are facing the reality of climate change and uniting with other people and companies involved that want to face this challenge in our supply chain, “said Xavier Roussel, vice president of sustainability. “We will develop our knowledge in precision and organic agriculture to respect our commitments together with our business partners and other stakeholders. As an employer, we will continue to make a presence in the lives of our employees and local communities and have a positive impact inside and outside our agricultural borders. ”

Roussel added: “Dole is fully committed to being part of the community of responsible citizens who accept the challenge of sustainability.”

To learn about Dole’s goals and achievements, click here on the link to access the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report 2020.

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, Inc. is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high quality fresh fruits and vegetables. Dole leads the market in many of the products it sells and also in terms of nutrition education. For more information, visit www.dole.com.

