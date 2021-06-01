Dole and its Employees Make Donations to Restore and Rebuild Devastated Central America

Six months after the region was hit by back-to-back hurricanes, the banana market leader is leading efforts to revitalize and restore communities.

On November 3, 2020, Hurricane Eta made landfall in Central America as a powerful Category 4 storm. Just two weeks later, Hurricane Iota, a Category 5 storm, followed much the same path through the region, unleashing heavy rains, winds, massive floods and severe landslides, which caused widespread destruction.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005957/es/

Replanting bananas in Honduras. Restoring fields and livelihoods destroyed by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in November 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

The communities and peoples of Honduras and Guatemala, many of whom support Dole farms and workers, were devastated. Although Dole was able to successfully evacuate its workers and families before the hurricanes hit, many others were not so lucky and lost their lives or their livelihoods, their belongings and their crops. As a consequence, it was necessary to restore drinking water, home repairs, clothing, supplies, and replacement of electrical appliances.

As an organization closely connected to these communities through the banana industry, Dole was quick to provide help and resources. But it wasn’t just the company as an entity that stepped in – many Dole employees, partners, and public partners, regardless of how far they are physically from these communities, also contributed their own time and funds to help.

In these six months since the devastation of the hurricanes, much has been accomplished.

Dole employees, the company, and the public together raised, collected, and donated a quarter of a million dollars to purchase baskets of essential foods – kidney beans, rice, cornmeal, vegetable oil, and powdered milk – capable of feeding a family of five for a month. These food baskets were distributed to 10,000 needy families in communities surrounding our operations and through aid organizations CEPUDO and the Chamber of Commerce of Cortés with distribution networks established in other areas.

The Honduras Red Cross received donations of dozens of boxes of clothing and footwear contributed by Dole employees of Standard Fruit from Honduras and North America. In addition to 500,000 lempiras (20,000 USD) to help those in need and provide support.

Dole provided the company’s use of heavy machinery and equipment to repair utilities, bridges, roads and highways.

Dole allocated space on ships heading south to humanitarian organizations that import and distribute disaster relief goods and equipment.

With many banana production areas completely destroyed, Dole, as the main employer of choice in the region, has accelerated efforts to restore banana plantations to full production. The preparation of agricultural land takes time and is fully adapted to the conditions of each agricultural area; however, quickly returning jobs and wages to areas is critical.

“I cannot convey enough the heartbreaking destruction these communities suffered,” said Nelson Montoya, Dole Fresh Fruit president for North America. “However, this catastrophe did not defeat them. The compassion, resilience and camaraderie of all the members of our team in Honduras and Guatemala have inspired me. We will continue to invest for everyone to recover.”

Read more

The investment reached a significant milestone in the rehabilitation process in Honduras, with the first planting of new banana fields at Finca Méndez, Barimasa Zone, on May 4, closely followed with planting at Finca Copote, in the Isletas Zone, and, more recently, at the Palo Verde farm, in the Coyoles area.

As the company works to restore production volumes derived from these devastated areas in Honduras and Guatemala, Dole expects customers to begin receiving premium Dole fruit from these regions in January 2022.

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, Inc. is one of the largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables in the world. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as nutrition education. For more information, visit www.dole.com.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005957/en/

Contacts

William Goldfield

818-874-4647

william.goldfield@dole.com