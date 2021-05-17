Dolby Atmos and high resolution songs available in June at no extra cost

Apple announces ‘Spatial Audio’ and ‘Lossless Audio’ for its music streaming service. The Apple Music users will have access to high definition sound from June and at no extra cost. Apple Music is thus ahead of Spotify, which has not yet specified a date, and is equated with services like Tidal, which do offer higher quality audio.

Apple Music users will have access to a catalog with more than 75 million songs in high resolution, available in their own format ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) which promises to “preserve every bit of the original audio file”.

What’s New in Apple Music for Audiophiles

To access this sound, from Apple Music you can go to Settings> Music> Sound quality and there choose between the different resolutions depending on whether we are connected to data or WiFi. Apple Music will start in CD quality with 16 bit / 44.1 kHz, will have 24 bit / 48kHz on company devices and will offer up to a maximum of songs 24 bit / 192 kHz.

Along with the advent of high definition sound, Apple introduces its immersive sound. At the time of this update, Apple Music will have available “thousands of songs” with ‘Spatial Audio’ and Dolby Atmos.

By default, Apple Music will play Dolby Atmos songs on all AirPods and Beats headphones with the H1 or W1 chips, as well as on the built-in speakers of the latest versions of the company’s devices. Those files compatible with this immersive sound will be marked within the platform itself.

More information | Manzana