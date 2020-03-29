New York Knicks (NBA) and Rangers (NHL) owner James Dolan had given positive for contagion of the coronavirus, according to the official information offered by the team. Dolan He is also Executive President of Madison Square Garden Company.

The Knicks announced the diagnosis of Dolan on Saturday night, without any further details on when he was examined or diagnosed. The 64-year-old manager is the first professional sports owner in the United States known to have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement the team indicates that “the president and CEO of Madison Square Garden Company, Jim Dolantested positive for coronavirus. “He adds that “it has self-isolated and has few or no symptoms. It continues to monitor business operations with complete normality. “

New York has been the largest access point for the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states of the Union, but New York has the highest number of people infected with more than 52,000 positive tests and more than 700 deaths.

Some 7,300 people were in New York hospitals this Saturday, including about 1,800 in intensive care. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include high fever and dry cough, but also milder cases of pneumonia, which sometimes require hospitalization.

