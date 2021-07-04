Doi and Golubic stay out of Wimbledon round of 16

07/03/2021

Act. On 07/04/2021 at 18:30 CEST

Su-Wei Hsieh, number 5 of the WTA and the Belgian tennis player Elise mertens, number 8 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 32 at Wimbledon by 6-1, 5-7 and 6-0 in one hour and forty-six minutes to the Japanese Misaki doi already the Swiss player Viktorija Golubic, numbers 81 and 121 of the WTA. After this result, the pair secured the place for the knockout stages of Wimbledon.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 7 times, achieved 64% on the first serve, committed 2 double faults and took 65% of the service points. As for the defeated couple, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times and their effectiveness data is 71%, 2 double faults and 47% of points obtained on serve.

The championship will continue with the confrontation of Hsieh and Mertens against the Americans Asia Muhammad Y Jessica pegula.

The tournament takes place in London between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 63 couples face.