Doi and Golubic get the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Wang and Alexandrova

07/01/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

The Japanese player Misaki doi, number 81 of the WTA and the Swiss Viktorija Golubic, number 121 of the WTA won in the 30th final of Wimbledon in two hours and nineteen minutes by 6-2, 2-6 and 8-6 to the Chinese tennis player Yafan Wang, number 71 of the WTA and the Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova, number 92 of the WTA. After this result, the couple seizes the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, while the winners, for their part, did it 6 times. In addition, Doi and Golubic had 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and got 56% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 63%, they committed 5 double faults and achieved 53% of the service points.

In the round of 32 Doi and Golubic will face Su-Wei Hsieh Y Elise mertens.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.