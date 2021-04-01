Doha GP of MotoGP 2021: schedule and where to watch on TV

The MotoGP World Championship 2021 disputes his second test of the calendar in the Doha GP. In SPORT We bring you all the updated schedules and the televisions that will offer a signal from the Doha GP 2021 so that you do not miss a detail of what happens.

We also offer you the last hour of the free practice on Friday, the fight for the pole on Saturday and the race on Sunday with our live narration.

The Spanish Maverick Viñales, after his triumph at the Qatar GP, he is the first MotoGP leader with a total of 25 points.

2021 MOTOGP DOHA SCHEDULES

Friday, April 2, 2021

Free practice 1 Moto3: 12:50 – 13:30 Free practice 1 Moto2: 13:45 – 14:25 Free practice 1 MotoGP: 14:40 – 15:25 Free practice 2 Moto3: 17:10 – 17: 50.Free practice 2 Moto2: 18:05 – 18:45. Free practice 2 MotoGP: 19:00 – 19:45.

Saturday April 3, 2021

Free practice 3 Moto3: 12:25 – 13:05 Free practice 3 Moto2: 13:20 – 14:00 Free practice 3 MotoGP: 14:15 – 15:00 Qualification Q1 Moto3: 16:30 – 16:45 .Q2 Moto3 classification: 16:55 – 17: 10. Q1 Moto2 classification: 17:25 – 17:40. Q2 Moto2 classification: 17:50 – 18: 05. Free practice 4 MotoGP: 18:20 – 18:50 Q1 MotoGP classification: 19:00 – 19:15. Q2 MotoGP classification: 19:25 – 19:40.Sunday April 4, 2021Moto3 race: 4:00 p.m. Moto2 race: 5:20 p.m.MotoGP race: 7:00 p.m.