A new study says yes, dogs will always try to rescue their owners from harm, as long as they know how.

Researchers at Arizona State University set out to answer the question: are pet dogs capable of rescuing their owners if they were trapped in a well or somewhere?

The answer is yes, your dog would save you, that is, as long as he or she knows how to carry out said task, the researchers expresseds Clive Wynne and Joshua Van Bourg of Arizona State University.

To try to get a clear idea of ​​whether the dogs were acting on a rescue impulse, rather than a desire to get food or simply make contact with their owners, the researchers conducted a series of carefully constructed experiments.

The main tests included 60 domestic dogs, featured with its owner trapped inside a large box, with a lightweight door that dogs could easily move.

On the other hand, dog owners were trained to ask for help from inside the box in an authentic way.

“About a third of the dogs rescued their distraught owner, who doesn’t sound too impressive on his own, but really is impressive when looked at closely.” expressed psychologist Joshua Van Bourg.

“The key here is that without controlling each dog’s understanding of how to open the box, the proportion of dogs that rescued their owners vastly underestimates the proportion of dogs that wanted to rescue their owners.”

In other words, research suggests that more dogs wanted to rescue their owners, but didn’t know how.

According to Van Bourg, the dog’s heroic actions were surprising for two main reasons.

First, the dogs clearly showed a desire to help their owners, and second, they were also smart enough to figure out what actions had to be taken (open the box door).

In another test in which food was thrown into the box in full view of the dogs, without the owner present, 19 of the 60 dogs retrieved the food, compared to 20 of 60 for the homeowners in distress tests.

Of those 19 dogs, 16 of them also released their owners from captivity in the other experiment: a rate of 84 percent success.

It seems that most canine companions want to help their owners in times of distress, but first they need to know how to do it.

The researchers took other steps to try to discover the motivations of the dogs.

Owners weren’t allowed to say their dog’s names, to make sure the dogs weren’t just following orders, and a separate test caused owners to simply read a magazine inside the box to compare with the test on the they were in danger.

“During the relief test, the dogs were much more stressed”Van Bourg said.

When their owner was distressed, they barked more and complained more. In fact, there were eight dogs that complained, and they did so during the relief test. Only one other dog complained, and that was for food.

The fact that almost as many dogs opened the box to get food and rescue their owners suggests that the two actions are considered equally rewarding for pets.

Of course, we can’t read the minds of dogs (unfortunately), more experiments are needed to understand.

