What role can dogs play in detecting Covid-19? Scientists at the Universities of Durham and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine have been working on this question for several weeks now, in collaboration with the Medical Detection Dogs organization.

According to the SciencePost media, the question here is whether the disease leaves an odor on the protective masks used by contaminated patients, and above all, if the latter is identifiable by canids.

If necessary, like cancer or other already detectable diseases, this solution could save precious time for medical teams in the care of patients.

Special training for dogs

“We believe that dogs can detect Covid-19 and that they will be able to screen hundreds of people very quickly to find out who should be tested and isolated,” Claire Guest, founder and chief executive officer, told .. Medical Detection Dogs association.

In his training center in Milton Keynes, in the center of England, dogs are trained to recognize the smell of the virus among several samples. They must then report when they find it, before being rewarded.

“We have evidence that dogs can detect bacteria and other diseases, so we think this project will make a huge difference in the ability to control the spread of Covid-19,” added Claire Guest, whose association has already trained canines to detect cancer or Parkinson’s disease.

“Rapid and non-invasive diagnosis”

The team set itself the goal of training the animals in six weeks, so that they could quickly provide health authorities with a “rapid and non-invasive” “diagnostic tool”.

Once trained, dogs can be used to identify travelers infected with the virus when they arrive in the country or be deployed in other public spaces.

According to an . count from official sources, the Covid-19 has contaminated more than 1,240,000 people worldwide. The actual number of infections could prove to be much higher, since many countries only test severe cases or patients requiring hospitalization.