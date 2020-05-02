Deprived of the exploits and passion in the stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic, some sports commentators take advantage of the confinement to show scenes of their daily lives on social networks, peppered by their narratives, exalted and humorous.

“We entered at the last minute and it is Olive who has the possession, but right now Mabel is the strongest, when she must regain her disadvantage, when she uses her intensity …”

Andrew Cotter has covered the Olympics or Wimbledon for the BBC. But in this video, published on his Twitter account and viewed more than 18 million times, he narrates the fight between his two Labrador Retrievers to gain possession of a large rubber bone, conquering the audience.

A few days earlier, in a first video with a small title, ‘I was bored’, he narrated with emphasis the race between the two dogs to finish a bowl of food earlier.

“Concentrated, determined, they enjoy. They only have to suck the bowl. Two great rivals, but two friends too, see how the bowls are exchanged at the end,” he told more than 10 million viewers, conquered with tenderness and humor.

– The ‘Giro di Tooting’ –

“This shows to what extent we lack sport and what we call normal life. We took it for granted and now we just realize it,” said the commentator, after noting that the popularity of his dogs exceeds that of his podcast. Golf.

Her freelance colleague Nick Heath, who works with the BBC and Sky, has specialized in monitoring his neighborhood, Tooting, in South London, as a way of narrating adventures.

His Twitter account has become a journal of the competition, the suspense and the thirst for victories that are hidden in the smallest daily detail.

Pedestrians launch when the traffic light turns green, the “race to cross the street” that a woman in leggings wins.

A cyclist who defies a hill unknowingly participates in the ‘Giro di Tooting’ and even a snail moving at its own pace down the street is entered “in a series of 1,500 millimeters”.

Heath is the first person surprised by the success of his stories, with the hashtag #LifeCommentary (life commented) where the difference between the banality of the images and the emphatic tone of his comments, often humorous, seduces the public.

“It has become very popular and I was not expecting it. It amuses me to comment with the voice I used in certain ‘sketches’ that I wrote some years ago,” he explains to ..

– A barbecue like the Superbowl –

Across the Atlantic, Joe Buck, a Fox Sports commentator, also decided to put his verb at the service of his subscribers to cheer them on during the hard times of confinement.

In a series of short videos sent to his 269,000 subscribers, he comments on everyday life as if it were Kansas City’s victory in the Superbowl, the final of the American football championship, in which he worked a few weeks before it exploded. the crisis.

In one of the most popular, a certain Andrew makes a barbecue with chicken wings. And he knows his minute and 19 seconds of glory.

“Look at this! He’s going to look, he wants more (wings), he takes them out of the fridge. But how much can you give us Andrew? Unbelievable!” Buck enthuses.

“I didn’t know if he was going to like it, but he has. I think there is a lot of appetite for this kind of thing,” he explained to The Washington Post.