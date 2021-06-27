Dogs share their food even in difficult times

Object recognition to deliver treats

To carry out the study, the dogs had to recognize special objects that served to give food rewards to other dogs.

The dogs were first trained to touch a tile in exchange for a food reward for them. The animals were then trained to recognize two more tokens: one that was used to deliver a reward to a companion dog and one that was not.

Finally, three experiments were carried out to check if the dogs had a prosocial behavior and, therefore, they delivered the food to their companion.

In the first phase of the experiment, the dogs (who may or may not have known each other) saw each other and were together in the same enclosure. In the second test, the enclosure was empty, but the other dog was present in the test room. Finally, in the third phase (the most complicated) the animals were completely alone and they could not be seen in any way.