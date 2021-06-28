Dogs reflect the stress of their owners

Research findings

The team of scientists was able to conclude that physical activity in dogs did not affect cortisol in the long-term in dogs. Therefore, stress levels in dogs they were related to the stress of the owners.

Research also suggests that compatibility between a person and their dog affects the stress level of the pet. However, more research is needed to draw conclusions about this correlation.

Now the researchers plan to study other breeds. Both the Border Collie and the Shetland Sheepdog are sheepdogs, which have been bred to collaborate with humans and respond accurately and quickly to signals.

Therefore, scientists want to investigate whether there is a similar timing in hunting dogs, they have been trained to be independent. “Certain breeds may not be affected as much by stress from their owners,” said Lina Roth, lead researcher on the study.