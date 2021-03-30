Dogs recognize each other and have body awareness

The body as an obstacle

To test the body awareness of pets, researchers they selected 32 dogs and carried out the ‘body as obstacle’ test. That is, the dogs had to pick up an object and hand it over to its owner while sitting on a rug. However, the object was glued to the mat, so the animal had to get off the mat in order to lift the object. In other words, his body was an obstacle to carrying out the task.

The researchers concluded that the dogs got up more frequently when the object was stuck to the carpet than when it was stuck to the floor. This served the scientists as an object of comparison, as it is the first evidence that dogs are capable of understand the difference between your own body and the environment.

Similarly, according to this study, dogs are capable of recognize their own scent, are aware of body size, and have memories of specific moments.