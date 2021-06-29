Dogs Help Breast Carcinoma Research

Cancer cells reprogram healthy cells

For the development of a tumor and the progression of a carcinoma, it is not only the characteristics of the cancer cells themselves that are decisive. Cells that surround the tumor they also play an important role.

Many tumors even have the ability to reprogram healthy cells in the tumor environment to support the growth of cancer cells. This mechanism is fundamental in human breast carcinoma, but does it work the same way in our four-legged companions?

The similarity of breast carcinoma in dogs and humans has been known for a long time. However, “until now it was unknown whether these tumor cells also influence surrounding tissue in dogs in the same way as they do in humans,” explained Enni Markkanen, a researcher at the Vetsuisse Faculty of the University of Zurich.