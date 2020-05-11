Scientists are training dogs to detect COVID-19 by following their noses. And it could be very helpful.

The study aims to train dogs to detect and differentiate between positive and negative COVID-19 patient samples.

Who works this research program is the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet). They investigate whether upper canine trackers can help with early detection of COVID-19 in humans.

Dogs that can detect the smell of COVID-19 could identify infections in asymptomatic people and could play a valuable role in the response to the disease as people return to work and social distancing restrictions are relaxed, Penn representatives said. Vet in a statement.

Likewise, humans have trained the finely tuned noses of our canine friends to detect other deadly diseases, such as malaria, diabetes, some cancers, and Parkinson’s disease, Ian Tucker reported for The Guardian in 2018.

Furthermore, research has shown that viruses emit a particular odor, Cynthia Otto, director of the Working Dog Center at UPenn School of Veterinary Medicine, told the Washington Post.

If the 300 million dog odor receptors can be trained to smell the new coronavirus, they could eventually be used in public places like airports, businesses, or hospitals to quickly and easily detect large numbers of people.

Because this diagnosis by the dog would depend on the odor given off by people infected with COVID-19, it should have no problem detecting asymptomatic carriers.

Photo: Matthew Childs / Medical Detection Dogs

In the Penn Vet program, eight dogs will initially be trained in a laboratory. For three weeks, they will first learn to recognize the smell of COVID-19 in saliva and urine samples from infected patients, through a technique known as odor printing, according to another statement by Penn Vet.

The dogs will then be tasked with differentiating between those samples and samples collected from people who do not have the disease.

“The potential impact of these dogs and their ability to detect COVID-19 could be substantial,” Otto said.

He added: “This study will take advantage of the dog’s extraordinary ability to support the nation’s COVID-19 surveillance systems, with the goal of reducing community spread.”

Similarly, dogs are also being trained for this purpose in the UK by the medical organization Medical Detection Dogs in collaboration with Durham University and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, reports the BBC.

Could it pose a threat to dogs?

In March, a pet dog in Hong Kong tested positive for COVID-19, and experts suspected it had contracted the disease from its infected owner. This is believed to be the first example of human-to-animal transmission of COVID-19.

However, some experts had doubts about the dog’s diagnosis. Initially, the animal did not receive a blood test that would have confirmed the presence of coronavirus antibodies created to fight infection, and a blood test that was performed later found no coronavirus antibody, Live Science reported.

Furthermore, the dog may experience a mild immune response to COVID-19 that did not require the production of specific antibodies. Another dog, a pug in North Carolina, also tested positive for COVID-19 after its owners discovered it, Time reported April 28.

The trained dogs may be ready to start detecting COVID-19 in humans in July, according to the Penn Vet statement.

Finally, transmission of COVID-19 from humans to animals is apparently low, as only a few cases have been reported since the outbreak.

