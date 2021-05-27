Dogs Can Track Coronavirus With Impressive Accuracy

Investigation Development

This team of researchers has years of experience in training dogs for medical detection, including some diseases such as ovarian cancer. Therefore, when the pandemic arrived, they did not hesitate to take advantage of this historic moment to design a coronavirus detection study.

Otto worked in collaboration with coronavirus expert Susan Weiss to process some of the samples in the lab and thus inactivate the virus. In this way, the dogs could safely sniff the samples.

On the other hand, the study used eight Labradors and a Belgian Malinois that had not previously carried out detection work. First, the researcherss trained to recognize a distinctive odor, a synthetic substance known as a universal detection compound. They then used a ‘scent wheel’ with 12 different samples, rewarding the dog when they responded to the sample containing the compound.

Afterward, the team of researchers began training them to respond to urine samples from SARS-CoV-2-positive patients and distinguish positive samples from negative ones. Negative samples were subjected to the same inactivation treatment as positive samples so that pets were not in danger.