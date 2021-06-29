Dogs can smell cancer in the blood

Detection of cancers thanks to smell

On the one hand, scientists are analyzing to what extent canine smell could be used as a method of detecting cancers and, on the other hand, researchers want to determine what types of biological compounds are able to detect dogs. In this way, they could later design cancer screening tests based on those compounds.

Thus, scientists plan to use canine smell to develop a non-invasive way of detecting cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Now the next step will be study breast cancer detection, in which participants will donate saliva samples for the dogs to examine.