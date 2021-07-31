Dogs can detect when a person is lying, study reveals

Dogs detect lies much better than five-year-olds, macaques and adult chimpanzees, according to a cognitive-behavioral study.

Human and other primate babies are not born with the same radar. As domestic animals that have accompanied our species for millennia, the dogs detect lies even from puppies. A recent cognitive study conducted by the University of Vienna in Austria highlights this quality that no other species shares: they know when someone is cheating on them.

Natural lie detector

Ludwig Huber, a biologist at the University of Vienna, led a project focused on canine cognition. According to the results of his research, dogs detect lies when they suspect that part of the truth is being hidden from them. This is how he explains it in his article for Proceedings of the Royal Society B:

“We thought that dogs would behave like children under 5 years of age and like monkeys, but now we speculate that perhaps dogs can understand when someone is cheating,” explains the expert. “You might think, ‘This person has the same knowledge as me, and yet he’s giving me the [información] wrong. ‘

Together with his team of researchers, Huber realized that these companion animals are capable of identify the intention of human beings. They came to this conclusion from a sample of 260 purebreds, which were exposed to the same scenario. With two covered plates in front, they found out which had food and which was empty, although human beings indicated otherwise.

Despite the fact that scientists had previously established a bond of trust with animals, when they were mistakenly indicated that a plate contained food, they began to doubt the suggestions. Eventually, they hit doubting the indications of human beings when they were lying to them.

Goodbye forever to liars?

This same experiment has been applied in the past macaques, chimpanzees and five-year-olds. The primates – including human children – were not so assertive in detecting the lies of the scientists. On the contrary, establish a bond of trust, they almost blindly followed the directions of the adults.

The case of dogs is radically different. While human children and primate cubs they fell into deception, they were much clearer when an indication was true than when it was not. According to Huber, this is not only a question of trust, but of knowing how to read people’s intentions. Instead of relying on the indication, they went straight to the plate with food.

“This study reminds us that dogs are watching us closely, picking up our social cues and constantly learning from us, even outside of formal training contexts,” says Monique Udell of Oregon State University, who was not involved in the study.

This sensitivity, little studied before, reveals how dogs perceive the social dynamics of human beings. In addition to they understand us much better than we might think. Huber, along with his team, attributes this learned cognitive ability to the closeness we’ve had with the species for millennia. Knowledge, it seems, is has even transmitted at the genetic level.

