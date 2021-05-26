Dogs can detect COVID-19 and even asymptomatic people with 90% accuracy

Your next airport coronavirus test may be a curious nose: sniffing dogs can detect COVID-19 and help stop the spread of the virus in high-risk facilities.

“Freya” is a cocker spaniel. Become part of a squad of agents trained to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Together with their colleagues, they have achieved a highly effective method to know if a person is infected with coronavirus. The case study has traveled the world: it turns out that the trained dogs are highly effective at detecting the virus, even in asymptomatic people This is how COVID-19 dogs work.

COVID-19 dogs: an alternative to detect positive patients

Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images

The tests don’t just boil down to the coronavirus. Sniffing dogs were originally trained to identify malaria and perform other medical screenings. In the image, Freya successfully managed to detect the sample that was presented to her, within the framework of the study conducted by Medical Detection Dogs, in March 2020.

In conjunction with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the organization worked to prove that these companion animals can learn in six weeks to provide a quick and accurate diagnosis of various types of infections. The case of COVID-19, due to the global situation, has been the most talked about so far.

Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images

In addition to viral diseases, trained dogs are able to correctly identify various types of cancer and Parkinson’s, as well as bacterial infections of different kinds. The most surprising thing is that, to date, they are able to identify coronavirus positive patients who are asymptomatic. Thus, they can become a safe barrier to help stop the global health crisis.

A more accessible and ecological alternative

Photo: Kelly Barnes / Getty Images

In addition to being fast, Freya and her colleagues involved in this medical endeavor turn out to be non-invasive to the body. According to the BBC, have been able to detect 90% of virus infections even if the patients do not show any symptoms. Through the developed sense of smell that these animals have, it is easier and more environmentally friendly than applying rapid tests.

Currently, the organization is working to train thousands more dogs to help combat the global health crisis. The efforts have been copied in other parts of the world. In Australia, for example, researchers from the University of Adelaide joined this international effort.

Photo: Kelly Barnes / Getty Images

The methodology is simple: when you take the sweat sample from a patient (present on your face mask, clothing or personal items), gives COVID-19 dogs the smell. If he can correctly identify the virus, he is given his favorite toy or some positive reinforcement to reward the correct answer. The detection strategy is planned to be implemented in hospitals, airports and quarantine facilities.

“The key is that dogs are significantly faster than other tests“, Highlighted study co-author James Logan. In this way, you can have a first filter for infected people and reduces the probability of false positives in the centers with the highest risk of spread.

