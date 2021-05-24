Dogs can detect 90% of COVID infections, even asymptomatic ones

There are cases in which dogs have identified diseases such as cancer with their smell, even in moments of early development, but now it has been discovered that they also can detect 90% of COVID infections, even asymptomatic ones.

An investigation of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine found that canine smell is capable of detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection with more than 90% accuracy, even when a patient shows no signs of disease.

To do this, scientists used over 3,500 scent samples donated by the public and UK National Health System staff which were sniffed out by a group of six dogs.

The dogs, trained to identify the original variant of the new coronavirus, they were also able to locate other variants without any additional trainingProfessor James Logan, the research leader, explained to the English press.

Some countries have already used dogs to try to detect COVID-19 cases at airports, as is the case in Finland. Logan believes that one of the advantages of taking advantage of the noses of man’s best friends is that they are significantly quicker to identify the disease compared to other tests. However, it will be necessary to use a COVID-trained dog in conjunction as an initial screening test, followed by a complementary PCR test.

Asher, Kyp, Lexie, Tala, Millie and Marlow, the English trial participating dogs provided by the Medical Detection Dogs charity, were capable of detecting the virus in asymptomatic people with low viral loads.

It is not the first time that the ability of dogs to detect COVID through their smell has been discussed: other studies carried out in France, Lebanon and Germany have tested the canine nose with good results.

Canine smell is a powerful weapon. While humans have five or six million olfactory receptors in our limited nose, dogs have around 300 million of these receptors, making their cold, damp noses 10,000 times more accurate than ours.

For reference, a dog is able to smell a substance at a concentration of one drop in the water content of three Olympic swimming pools. Thus are commonly used to detect drugs, agricultural products, and conditions such as Parkinson’s, malaria, and cancer. Other scientific research suggests that dogs are even capable of detecting negative people.

