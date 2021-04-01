Dogs can be aware of their own body

It was already known that dogs possessed some complex cognitive abilities, such as empathy or social learning, but it was not entirely clear whether they had any kind of cognitive abilities. self-awareness.

Dogs got off the carpet much more often and earlier when it was really necessary

Now a new study, conducted with 32 domestic dogs and published in Scientific Reports, suggests that dogs are capable of recognizing their own body as an obstacle, as well as understanding the consequences it causes on their own actions.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers at the Eötvös Loránd University, in Hungary, tested their quadruped participants through a series of tasks in which their body was an obstacle, that is to say that due to their own weight they could not perform a certain task. Pets had to pick up and hand-deliver a small toy to their owners while they were standing on a rug to which the toy was attached. The catch was that, to achieve this, the dogs they had to leave the carpet.

In this simple experiment, the scientists found that the dogs left the mat earlier and more often than in similar exercises where the toy was not anchored to the mat, but down, where the dogs did not feel any force that lifted their feet when pulling the carpet.

In the same way, the authors perceived that the animals left the carpet more with the toy in their mouth when the doll was attached to it than when it was on the ground. In 77 out of 113 tests made the dogs were removed from the carpet to try to give the toy to their owners.

“When comparing the conditions of both tests, we found that the dogs got off the mat much more frequently and earlier when it was really necessary. In other words, when his body was the obstacle ”, the scientists point out.

Dogs perceive their own body

To rule out other possible explanations, such as the dogs leaving the carpet for discomfort, the experts subjected them to other tests in which, on the carpet, they were made uncomfortable by pulling it in order to make them abandon it. Only five dogs left the carpet in this circumstance.

Pets differentiated when it was necessary to abandon the carpet to achieve its purpose and when it was not necessary

These data suggest that dogs are able to recognize their body as an obstacle that prevented them from fulfilling the objective of handing over the toy to its owner. Also, that the pets differentiated when it was necessary to abandon the carpet to achieve its purpose and when it was not necessary.

“Dogs could represent their own actions and their consequences in their mental model and separate it from other external stimuli. They reacted differently when these stimuli were caused by their own action ”, they indicate.

As reflected by the researchers in the study, this finding supports the idea that dogs possess body awareness, which is “the ability to keep in mind information about one’s own body, as an explicit object, in relation to other objects in the world,” according to the authors. In his opinion, this capacity could be considered as one of the fundamental pillars of the self-representation.

Lenkei, Rita et al. “Dogs (Canis familiaris) recognize their own body as a physical obstacle.” Scientific Reports

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.