Trained dogs could assist in filtering in crowded areas, for example at airports

By: Web Writing

The charity Medical Detection Dogs has already trained successfully dogs for detect the smell of malaria, cancer and Parkinson’s, is now trying to make canines can detect he COVID-19.

The British charity has partnered with Durham University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to start trials that will train dogs on how detect he coronavirus.

Agree Medical Detection Dogs, each disease has a unique aroma. The dogs it takes up to six weeks to complete a training that allows them to target carriers of the conditions.

Experts first need to work out a safe way to contain the disease, and then check that Covid-.19 has a distinctive odor, something experts believe is quite possible.

Dr. Claire Guest, head of the charity, said she is confident in the ability of the dogs for “detect surely the virus smell from the patients. “

According to the doctor, the dogs they have an incredibly precise sense of smell, capable of detect human blood sugar levels, cortisol levels, cancer and Parkinson’s disease, up to detect changes in skin temperature, so they could also identify people with fever.

The goal is that dogs serve to evaluate anyone, including those without symptoms. They could also help in the filters of crowded areas, for example, in airports.

‘If you can imagine 500 people leaving a plane, you must detect quickly which patients need the test and should be isolated. The dog could work very fast. It makes the progress of the disease much easier to track.

The dogs they would do a quick evaluation of the passengers, who would then undergo a medical examination to confirm if they had the disease if they were singled out, “he told This Morning.

It is worth mentioning that in order not to put animals at risk, they will be trained with non-contagious samples so that they will later detect patients without having direct or close contact with them.

(With information from Business Insider, CTVNews, BBC and Metro.co.uk)