Dogs are born ready to communicate with humans, study reveals

Dogs do not need training to interact with humans: their abilities to communicate with our species are part of their genetic heritage, the product of thousands of years of domestication.

There is no deeper relationship between two animals than that of dogs and humans. The links between our species and the first domesticated animal, forged through thousands of years of intense contact, have driven in the descendants of wolves an evolutionary mechanism without comparison, which has even transformed them anatomically with the aim of increasing their ability to communication.

A new study published in Current Biology showed that these unique human interaction skills are inherent part of your genetic heritage and not of socially acquired capacities.

Photo: Getty Images

The team used 375 labrador and golden retriever puppies eight weeks old who had not had human interaction to create a statistical model that would allow them to better differentiate genetic from environmental factors.

Through different tests to measure their degree of cooperation and response to humans, the study found that just two months old are enough for puppies to achieve complex interactions with our species, like looking in the direction a person is pointing with their index finger, as well as paying attention to human facial expressions.

These skills are part of a evolutionary legacy that began with their domestication and demonstrate the success of the artificial selection carried out by the first humans, favoring those dogs with a greater capacity for interaction and sociability than others, paving the way for the species we know today.

Photo: Getty Images

“The findings showed that puppies are adept early on when it comes to social communication that relies on gestures and eye contact, and could point to an important part of domestication history, in the sense that animals with propensity to communicate with our own species could have been selected in the populations of wolves that gave rise to the dogs, ”explains Emily E. Bray, lead author of the study.

The next step for researchers will be to look for the specific genes that influence the degree of sociability puppies, as well as include other breeds of dogs. In addition, learning more about genes and genetic predisposition could improve assistance dog programs, trained to help people with disabilities.

