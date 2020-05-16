Bogotá, May 15 . .- Disoriented, hungry and even mutilated. This is how many animals are found today that are abandoned in Colombia and face the loneliness of the streets where they roamed and the lack of a friendly hand to provide them with some food during the coronavirus quarantine.

Although there is no official figure due to the impossibility of registering them, the authorities estimate that in Bogotá alone there may be between 800,000 and one million domestic animals without a caretaker.

The figure, which impacts due to the vulnerability of those involved, is most likely to increase due to the economic crisis that many Colombian households are experiencing, where money has been scarce since the country entered compulsory quarantine on March 25 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Empty refrigerators and unpaid rent due to the closure of businesses of all sizes and their consequent unemployment have put pet owners between a rock and a hard place.

In some neighborhoods, such as Ciudad Bolívar, located south of Bogotá, “they have evicted and there are dogs left on the street because families go looking for another place to live but they don’t take their pets,” he told Efe. the director of the District Institute for Animal Protection and Welfare, Nelson Gómez.

To date, 211 abandoned animals have been counted in the city.

Some of the neighbors are moved and offer them some food, but as it is increasingly difficult to get, they choose to report the situation to Line 123, where calls are received from citizens requesting help in matters of security and emergencies.

LIFE OR DEATH CARE

Through its team of veterinary emergencies, the institute has treated 720 cases this year and since the quarantine began and until May 11, 220 dogs and cats are on the streets that have been found to be in serious health or high Death risk.

In a single day, staff can manage to make up to 10 attentions for running over, poisoning, wounds and degenerative or infectious diseases.

Despite the above, there has been an approximate decrease of 38% in reports of road accidents with animals, thanks to the restriction on the movement of vehicles in Bogotá due to the mandatory isolation.

However, dogs are still the most involved in accidents and the consequences they suffer are mainly hip, jaw or hind limb fractures, as well as dislocations or fissures in some bone.

Some of these “patients” are referred to the Animal Care Unit, where once their physical, behavioral and emotional recovery ends, they enter the adoption program waiting to find a new family.

“We have animals that have suffered an accident and do not have a leg, that have lost an eye and others that are of strong breeds and need special handling,” said Gómez.

Such is the case of “Limón”, a 4-year-old beagle who does not have his right leg, and “Molinero”, a 7-year-old golden male who entered the unit with neck injuries.

Virtually 2,912 adoption requests have been received, 79 of which have been accepted because everyone, without exception, is looking for a second chance despite the adversity that the virus also brought with them.

AN ANGEL FOR THE ABANDONED

Magaly Correa is an official of the Social Integration Secretariat of the Bogota Mayor’s Office who, in addition to her work on behalf of the most vulnerable families in the Colombian capital, has an unconditional love for animals.

Correa, who has been a seasoned animalist for years, temporarily welcomes abandoned dogs to her home to stabilize them and then give them up for adoption.

“In the middle of the quarantine I rescued ‘Vainilla’, a long-term bitch who was in heat and had several wounds on her body. With the care at home I managed to recover and in coordination with the District Institute of Animal Welfare and Protection, a new caregiver was found for her, “Correa stressed, happy for the work accomplished.

Currently, the woman feeds and accompanies about 40 dogs located in various sectors of the Bosa Porvenir neighborhood, and her home houses 10 more.

Although she always looks for a home for them, while they are with her, the animals are her own medicine, since Magaly suffers from multiple sclerosis, a disease that generates nervous disorders and instability in her mobility, so her four-legged friends give her the confidence to keep going and keep your spirits up.

THE DRAMA IS REPEATED

The drama of animal abandonment is repeated throughout Colombia during the quarantine.

In a report dated April 21, the Fundación Universitaria San Martín denounced that in the Caribbean Barranquilla there are more than 70,000 dogs and 30,000 stray cats.

Added to this is the fact that the quarantine has produced a 50% increase in the level of risk and abandonment in the city, often due to the unfounded fear of the owners that the animals will infect them with the virus.

But as always happens in Colombia, in the midst of adversity, people who make a difference come out.

This is the case in Saravena, a town bordering Venezuela and plagued by the armed conflict for decades, where the NGO Lógico & Zoo Fundación created the Alimenta-Dog initiative.

The group installed water dispensers and kibbles for stray dogs to which about 500 attend daily, for which they have already won the thanks of their furry beneficiaries and the recognition of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the NGO North American ACDI / VOCA, which described the project as “successful” and “inspiring”.

Claudia Polanco Yermanos

.