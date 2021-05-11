DOGE’s steep fall after Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live

Elon Musk’s long-awaited guest appearance on Saturday Night Live appears to have done the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) no favors given it plummeted yesterday.

Arguably May 8 was the best day of the altcoin DOGE’s life. After a series of all-time highs, reached $ 0.73, then hovered around $ 0.70 for a couple of hours. However, it struggled to recover after falling from $ 0.71 to $ 0.67 in just five minutes.

There were a series of small rises and falls until the early hours of May 9 at around 06:29 CET, at which point the data indicates a nosedive from $ 0.66, a price that had hit just 45 minutes earlier, to $ 0.50.

This unexpected turn of events has been attributed to Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, host of last night’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Although the entrepreneur’s activity on social media, so far, has done everything possible to increase the price of DOGE, his mention of altcoin on the show sparked a sell off.

Musk joked about DOGE, among things, throughout his time on the comedy show. His mother, Maye Musk, joined him in the discussion about DOGE.

However, it appears that Elon Musk is more than aware of the volatility of DOGE and, by extension, of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier this week, a video surfaced on YouTube in which the tech mogul recommended caution to all crypto investors. He said it is unwise for people to invest their life savings in cryptocurrencies, and that everything should be “considered speculation at this time.”

Robinhood crashes after DOGE sell-off

Some exchanges received a lot of traffic due to the resulting sell-off due to the unexpected drop in the price of DOGE following Musk’s appearance on SNL, the most affected being Robinhood, one of the main platforms for DOGE trading. Robinhood reported, almost at the same time as the sharp fall in the price of the altcoin, that there were problems in the system.

Although the issues were resolved an hour later, Robinhood informed users that they would continue to monitor the situation. They also apologized to users who may have been affected.

Christine Brown, the app’s chief operating officer, has stated that Robinhood will contact customers affected by the system crash.

It is not the first time that DOGE activity has collapsed Robinhood. The app reported “intermittent problems” with trading after DOGE hit an all-time high of $ 0.60 on May 4. However, reports indicate that there is nothing to link this system crash with the rise in the price of DOGE.

However, DOGE was singled out as the culprit in a major downfall of the Robinhood system in April. Amid one of the price hikes motivated by Elon Musk’s tweets on the price of altcoin, the trading platform was down for several hours due to “unprecedented demand”.

